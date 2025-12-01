Kelowna’s business community calls on province to help cover growing vandalism costs

Send this page to someone via email

Broken windows and boarded-up ones are a common sight in downtown Kelowna and as a result, so are security bars and roller shutters on windows and in doorways.

A growing number of business owners are desperately trying to protect themselves from continuous vandalism and break-ins.

“We’ve spent about now, about $9,000 in the last year and a half on windows,” said Michael Neill, who owns Mosaic Books.

The popular bookstore was vandalized again last week.

In the latest incident captured on security video, a suspect is seen striking a double-pane window six times with a large tool before making off with hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Despite not wanting to, Neill is now also considering installing roll-down shutters.

“You can imagine what this would look like. “I’ve got 26 windows here, all rolled down at night-time,” Neill said. “That would just be such a shame for downtown.”

While unsightly, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce said businesses need to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, but the organization added government funding should be provided to help.

“If that means government supports to install these mechanisms or protections, we have to do that,” said George Greenwood, said the chamber’s CEO. “These businesses are barely hanging on now and having to spend this and coming in seeing merchandise gone in the morning is so disheartening.”

Especially, Greenwood said, amid tough economic times.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) agreed.

It’s calling on the province to reinstate its crime and vandalism rebate program, which was not renewed in this year’s budget.

“Having crime drive up the cost of doing business doesn’t do our small business community favours,” said Ryan Mitton, B.C.’s legislative affairs director with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. “When the government can’t manage the cost of street disorder, they need to compensate business for it.”

In an email to Global News, the Ministry of Jobs and Economic Growth stated, “Through Budget 2025, the Province is investing $67 million over three years for community safety and enforcement programs. This includes a new program that will specifically target robbery, shoplifting and other property crimes.”

Minister Ravi Kahlon added, “Through our Ease of Doing Business initiative, we’re listening to small businesses to find new ways to help them grow, succeed and create good jobs for people.”

Mitton said he’s cautiously optimistic.

“Stopping crime before it starts is always great. That does take the cost factor away, but we do need to see results on the ground,” Mitton said. “And that comes with making sure that we are actually prosecuting offenders, we are holding them accountable.”

All in an effort to reduce costly offences that are constantly leaving business owners feeling shattered.

“We feel helpless, hopeless,” Neill said.