Warrant issued for 1 of 5 accused of conspiring to kill N.B. homicide victims’ son

An arrest warrant was issued Monday in Moncton Provincial Court when one of five people charged with conspiracy to commit murder did not appear for a court appearance.

It was the first court date for the five accused related to an alleged conspiracy to murder Sylvio Saulnier in 2019. He died in 2023, but police have said there was no criminality in his death.

His parents, Bernard Saulnier, 78, and Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were found murdered in their home in Dieppe, N.B., on Sept. 7, 2019. Their deaths were ruled homicides, and Janson Bryan Baker of Moncton, N.B., was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Baker, along with four others, were charged last week with conspiring to kill Sylvio Saulnier. RCMP said the charges were a result of their investigation into Bernard and Rose-Marie’s deaths.

Baker appeared in court on Monday in person, along with Christopher Allen Lennon.

Monique Alicia Boyer appeared via video conference, while technical issues prevented Jesse Todd Logue from doing the same.

The only person charged who is not in custody is Nicholas Daniel Bain. He did not appear in court Monday, prompting Judge Troy Sweet to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Crown prosecutors objected to the release of all five. They’re scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 5.

A conviction of conspiracy to commit murder carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.