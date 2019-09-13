Autopsies complete in ‘complex’ Dieppe, N.B. double homicide investigation

Police tape has been removed from the scene of a homicide investigation in Dieppe, N.B.

RCMP were called to the home at the corner of Amirault and Frederic streets Saturday, when they say the bodies of a 78-year-old man and 74-year-old woman were discovered.

The investigation was initially treated as “suspicious deaths,” until police said it turned into a double homicide investigation Tuesday.

Neighbours told Global News the home belonged to Bernard Saulnier and Rose-Marie Saulnier, which has been confirmed by property records.

Obitiuaries say Bernard Saulnier, 78, and Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, passed away suddenly Saturday.

They will be missed by their sons Luc and Sylvio and other family members, the obituary read in part.

A Facebook post from Sequoia Dieppe, where Rose-Marie ran her own business as a naturopath, says she “dedicated her life to helping others.”

She always helped others and was an incredible woman, the post says.

In an emailed statement to Global News, Danielle Gauvin, the owner of Sequoia Dieppe, said they were lucky to work with Saulnier.

“We all called her ‘Big Mama’ and that’s truly what she was. A mom, grandmother, friend, co-worker. She meant so much to so many different people. She was always smiling and hugging everyone in my store,” Gauvin said of Saulnier’s passing. “There is no one like her. I’m not over exaggerating when I say, everyone loved her.”

Bernard Saulnier was the past president of Acadia Electric, the Dieppe Rotary Club, N.B. Construction (Construction Association of New Brunswick) and a member of the Chalet Aboiteau Association.

“We’re obviously saddened to hear the news and he was a part of our board of directors in the 70s and contributed to what is now the success of the association,” said Nadine Fullarton, the president of CANB – Moncton Northeast, in a phone interview.

“He was a very generous person in helping various people in career choices and business success,” says Bernard Saulnier’s obituary.

Francois Richard, the manager of Les Chalets de l’Aboiteau Inc., Saulnier owned a cottage said they were a great couple.

“They were really nice people,” he said. “Everybody’s pretty shocked about the whole thing.”

Corporate Affairs Registry documents obtained by Global News say Bernard and Sylvio Saulnier ran a business together from 2003 to 2013, with the Amirault Street address listed for both of them.

Property registration documents show that a Sylvio Saulnier owns a Dominion Street duplex in Moncton, which was raided by police in a province-wide drug bust August 28. His mailing address still list the Amirault Street home.

Cpl. Ryan Lewis, a spokesperson for New Brunswick RCMP declined to say if there was a connection because “I couldn’t comment on assumptions or any part of the ongoing investigation.”

Autopsies have been done but police haven’t released the cause of death in the “complex investigation.”

Few other details are being released at this point, including if there are any suspects.

“The RCMP would like to remind the public that we don’t believe this was a random occurrence, and it is a disturbing event for any community, and to understand that we are working very hard and diligently to find out who is responsible and what did exactly take place.”

Police are encouraging the public to come forward and report any information they may have to RCMP, Crime Stoppers or at crimenb.ca