Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Edmonton police looking for driver that hit pedestrian in wheelchair and fled

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 28, 2025 4:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton wheelchair pedestrian hit-and-run surveillance video'
Edmonton wheelchair pedestrian hit-and-run surveillance video
WATCH: Security camera video from the evening of Oct. 25, 2025, when two men — one in a wheelchair — were crossing 123 Street at the north curb of 127 Avenue when a red four-door SUV attempting to turn left hit them, knocking the 31-year-old man from his wheelchair. The driver briefly stopped to check on the pedestrians before getting back in the SUV and leaving. The SUV was last seen eastbound on 127 Avenue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a vehicle and its driver, which allegedly fled the scene of a pedestrian hit-and-run involving a person in a wheelchair on the north side.

The collision on the Calder neighbourhood happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, as two men were crossing a street.

Police said one of the men was using a wheelchair, while the other was walking beside him, as they crossed 123 Street at the north curb of 127 Avenue.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the same time, a red four-door SUV attempting to turn left from 127 Avenue onto the northbound street hit the two men, knocking the 31-year-old man from his wheelchair.

The driver briefly stopped and got out to speak to the men, before returning to the SUV and leaving the scene. The SUV was last seen heading east on 127 Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The man in the wheelchair suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video (watch in the player above), which the EPS major collisions investigation section is now releasing in hopes of finding the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, including other drivers who were in the area at the time, are being urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices