Edmonton police looking for driver that hit pedestrian in wheelchair and fled

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a vehicle and its driver, which allegedly fled the scene of a pedestrian hit-and-run involving a person in a wheelchair on the north side.

The collision on the Calder neighbourhood happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, as two men were crossing a street.

Police said one of the men was using a wheelchair, while the other was walking beside him, as they crossed 123 Street at the north curb of 127 Avenue.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

At the same time, a red four-door SUV attempting to turn left from 127 Avenue onto the northbound street hit the two men, knocking the 31-year-old man from his wheelchair.

The driver briefly stopped and got out to speak to the men, before returning to the SUV and leaving the scene. The SUV was last seen heading east on 127 Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The man in the wheelchair suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video (watch in the player above), which the EPS major collisions investigation section is now releasing in hopes of finding the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, including other drivers who were in the area at the time, are being urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.