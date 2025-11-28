SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Montreal borough mayor calls destruction of homeless encampment a misunderstanding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2025 2:16 pm
A man walks out of his tent set up off a bike path in the Verdun neighbourhood of Montreal on Tuesday, Dec.10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A man walks out of his tent set up off a bike path in the Verdun neighbourhood of Montreal on Tuesday, Dec.10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
The mayor of a Montreal borough says she has ordered an investigation after city workers destroyed a homeless encampment earlier this week.

Christine Black says there was a misunderstanding when the workers showed up at the encampment in Montréal-Nord.

She says the workers were supposed to clear away some waste that had accumulated at the site, but ended up damaging and breaking the possessions of the people who lived there.

Three residents told La Presse earlier this week that the workers showed up without warning Monday evening and destroyed almost everything they owned.

Black says the borough had tolerated the encampment because the people living there had nowhere else to go.

She says she wants the residents’ damaged possessions to be replaced.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

