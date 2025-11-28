Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New earthquake warning system launched in Ontario and Quebec

By Willa Easton Global News
Posted November 28, 2025 2:38 pm
1 min read
A person holds a cell phone showing an emergency alert. View image in full screen
A person holds a cell phone showing an emergency alert. Southwestern British Columbia is recovering from the shock of Friday's earthquake, which has triggered some concern about the consistency and timing of alerts sent to residents. Ian Young / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new early-warning system in Ontario and Quebec may give residents the “critical seconds” they need to survive an earthquake.

The Earthquake Early Warning System (EEW) that supports earthquake preparedness efforts in Quebec and eastern Ontario is now operational.

The EEW system detects earthquakes by using a network of over 200 sensors, said Natural Resources Canada in a news release. These earthquake-detection sensors send timely alerts to mobile devices in affected areas.

The sensors now cover both eastern Ontario and Quebec, sending alerts through the National Public Alerting System “tens of seconds” before an earthquake hits.

“Seismic risks are very real in Quebec, and the early earthquake warning system provides us with a valuable tool for enhancing public safety in the event of an earthquake,” said Quebec’s minister of public security, Ian Lafrenière.

Story continues below advertisement

There are three seismic zones in Quebec according to the government website.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

EEW alerts function similarly to tornado and amber alerts, warning people to shelter and protect themselves from an incoming earthquake.

Tim Hodgson, the federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, says that the EEW system is providing residents of Quebec and eastern Ontario with “the critical seconds” they need to protect themselves during an earthquake.

“This system is a significant step forward in building a safer, more resilient Canada,” said Hodgson in the release.

Trending Now

National Resources Canada is working to include “critical infrastructure operators” in the EEW messaging system. Currently, the National Public Alerting System sends messages to broadcasters and wireless carriers for distribution to people in affected areas.

The early-warning system is not new to Canada, however. EEW has operated in western British Columbia since 2024.

Click to play video: 'What causes earthquakes in North America? The science behind the shaking'
What causes earthquakes in North America? The science behind the shaking
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices