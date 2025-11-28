Montreal police officer accidentally showed explicit image during school presentation

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say it’s taking preventative measures after one of its officers accidentally showed explicit material during a school presentation on sexual assault and consent.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) told Global News in a statement Friday the incident occurred on Wednesday at St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire.

A detective-sergeant from the sexual assault unit was doing a presentation on sexual assault and consent to Grade 10 students when a technical issued occurred.

“The presentation file, stored on a USB key containing only that document, was intended to be displayed using the school’s computer; however, a technical issue prevented this. In order to proceed without postponing the presentation, the detective used her SPVM-issued laptop,” the force said.

“During the presentation, while attempting to play a short video on consent, an incorrect file was inadvertently opened by a person assisting with the computer. Although the file contained explicit adult content, it did not include any identifiable individuals, faces, or personal images. According to testimonies, the projection lasted only a few seconds.”

SPVM said the officer immediately apologized, and the force called it an “isolated and unprecedented” occurrence.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board described the incident in a statement to Global News as “unintentional,” adding the school principal later notified parents and guardians of it.

The board said SPVM has assured it that appropriate measures will be taken to prevent this from happening again.

“We will continue working closely with the school board to ensure that all future presentations are conducted correctly and meet the highest standards. Although this was a human error made in good faith, the supervisor will meet the concerned officer to review the circumstances of the incident and ensure corrective actions are taken,” the force said.

“These measures include the provision of dedicated, pre-configured laptops for officers conducting educational presentations, ensuring that no sensitive material is stored on these devices. We also note that the school board has communicated with parents and is offering support services to students as required.”

SPVM added it has seen reports the material shown involved victims of sexual assault, and said that was not the case.