Urn left at Ontario thrift store contained remains, police seeking owner

Niagara Regional Police are asking for the public’s help after a sealed wooden urn containing suspected cremated remains was dropped off at a donation bay behind a West Lincoln thrift store.

Officers were called to the West Lincoln Community Care Thrift Store on Nov. 24 after staff reported discovering the urn among donated items. Police say it was left sometime between Nov. 19 and 20.

View image in full screen Police are asking for help identifying who left an urn marked with the number 528395 at a West Lincoln thrift store after staff discovered suspected cremated remains inside. Niagara Regional Police Service/photo

Investigators have not yet determined whether the remains are human or animal. The urn has a six-digit number, marked on the underside of the lid, which detectives believe may be an identification number linked to a cremation service.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the urn or the number, including those familiar with cremation industry practices, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Regional Police.