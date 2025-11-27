U.K. to start enforcing new travel permit rules for Canadians visitors

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians will not be able to legally enter the United Kingdom without a travel permit starting next February, or face being denied boarding.

The British government says Canadian travellers will need to apply and pay for an electronic travel authorization (eTA) to visit the European country as of Feb. 25, 2026.

These eTA obligations for Canadians originally came into place earlier this year, but the U.K. government says the rules were not “strictly enforced, to give visitors ample time to adjust to the new requirement.”

ETAs are not travel visas, but are for passport holders who do not need a U.K. travel visa. The eTAs will allow visitors to travel to the U.K. on a short-term basis for up to six months.

These digital permissions costs £16 (approximately $30 CAD), and Canadians can apply online or via the U.K. eTA app. Travel experts have told Global News that Canadians should apply for an eTA through an official government website to avoid online scams.

“ETAs are also better for travellers. Digitizing the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the U.K. every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience,” British Migration and Citizenship Minister Mike Tapp said in a statement.

While the government says most people get a decision “automatically in minutes,” they recommend applicants allow three business days for eTA applications to be processed. But once an eTA is approved, travellers can visit the U.K. as many times they want within two years or until a passport expires.

Despite all of this, the U.K. government still warns that an “eTA does not guarantee entry.”

Other countries, including Canada, the U.S., and the E.U., have similar electronic travel authorization schemes of their own in place.

Different rules for dual citizens

However, these eTA rules do not apply for Canadians with dual British citizenship. The U.K. government says Canadian-British dual citizens will be required to have a current British passport or a “certificate of entitlement” to avoid entry problems.

Given these requirements, the British High Commission in Canada recommends dual citizens with expired U.K. passports renew their travel documents as soon as they can.

Air travellers with layovers in the U.K., who do not pass through customs, will also not have to apply for an eTA.

Canadian passport holders do not need a tourist visa for stays up to six months in the U.K., but a business visa or work permit or a student visa is required.

The U.K. scheme is similar to the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which is expected to launch some time late next year.

Under the ETIAS, Canadian passport holders and other visa-exempt nationals travelling to any of these 30 European countries for up to 90 days have to apply for a permit.