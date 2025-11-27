Menu

Crime

98 per cent of front-line Manitoba RCMP officers equipped with bodycams

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 27, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba RCMP's commanding officer speaks to media Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. View image in full screen
The Manitoba RCMP's commanding officer speaks to media Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. Randall Paull / Global News
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve rolled out bodycams to 98 per cent of the provincial police force’s front line officers.

The initiative, which began with officers in Steinbach in November of last year, is intended to improve transparency and accountability, officials said.

The only remaining Manitoba officers to receive body-worn cameras are those at the new Berens River detachment, which is slated to open next week.

Cpl. Jennelle Hulan of the major crime unit said Thursday that the cameras make the business of everyday policing easier, because officers have a backup recording when taking statements, and can easily use the cameras to get photos of crime scenes, victims, and even suspects.

Video captured by the cameras is stored by a digital evidence management system. RCMP said they’ve already amassed more than 174,000 pieces of evidence via bodycams.

“Overall, this is a tool we needed in front-line policing to increase transparency and trust for both police and the public,” Hulan said.

“Having concrete evidence that is uploaded and stored in such an easy manner also makes life easier when completing court packs.”

There are currently 638 cameras worn by RCMP officers across the province.

“Without a doubt, body-worn cameras have quickly become an incredibly beneficial and important tool for our officers,” said Manitoba’s commanding RCMP officer, Assistant Commissioner Scott McMurchy.

“The evidence collected through video footage has directly contributed to numerous investigations and has helped our organization become more transparent.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP officers to be outfitted with bodycams starting Friday'
Manitoba RCMP officers to be outfitted with bodycams starting Friday
