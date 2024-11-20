Manitoba RCMP officers to be outfitted with bodycams starting Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say officers are set to begin wearing body cameras as soon as Friday, when Mounties in Steinbach, Man., will be the first in the province to be outfitted with the new gear.

The move is in line with the RCMP’s efforts across the country toward transparency and accountability.

Police said Wednesday the cameras will be complemented with a ‘digital evidence management system’ to securely hold on to footage.

“Communities have been asking for more accountability and transparency in policing,” said Asst. Commissioner Scott McMurchy, the Manitoba RCMP’s commanding officer, in a statement.

“We are very pleased to say that the RCMP has listened and is deploying body-worn cameras throughout Manitoba.

“With today’s launch, it truly demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the trust between the Manitoba RCMP and the communities we so proudly serve throughout the province.”

After Steinbach, officers in Portage la Prairie, Amaranth, and Treherne will receive cameras Dec. 4, while detachments in East St. Paul, Grand Marais, Selikirk, and St-Pierre-Jolys will be outfitted through January.

The eventual goal of this phased approach will see a total of 490 officers from 44 Manitoba detachments wearing bodycams, including officers servicing a number of First Nations communities, including Ebb and Flow First Nation, Peguis First Nation, Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, Chemawawin Cree Nation, and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation

The police service began rolling out bodycams across the country on Monday, and said 86 RCMP detachments were expected to be equipped and operational by next month.

More than 1,000 officers each month will use the cameras over the next nine months, with 50 per cent of RCMP members expected to be using the technology by spring 2025, and 90 per cent of front-line officers equipped by November of that year.

The RCMP plans to hold on to recordings — depending on the type of incident captured — for a period ranging from a month to two years, with footage of more serious incidents kept for longer.

View image in full screen Coun. Markus Chambers. Global News / File

In a statement, Winnipeg Police Board chair Coun. Markus Chambers said the board continues to look into body cams, but that there are other financial priorities.

“While we recognize the significant benefits that (body-worn cameras) can provide in increasing public trust and improving policing practices, we also acknowledge that there are other financial priorities within the service that must be addressed,” Chambers said.

“The board will strive to balance these priorities while ensuring that the implementation and use of BWCs are effective and aligned with the overarching goals of community safety and responsible resource management.”