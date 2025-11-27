Menu

Traffic

Wrong-way driver, allegedly impaired, triggers 3-vehicle crash in west Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 27, 2025 2:18 pm
1 min read
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 16A near 231 Street, at the boundary between the City of Edmonton and Parkland County, on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. View image in full screen
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 16A near 231 Street, at the boundary between the City of Edmonton and Parkland County, on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. Parkland RCMP
A three-vehicle crash during the Thursday morning commute on the western edge of Edmonton was allegedly caused by an impaired driver going in the wrong direction.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Highway 16A near 231 Street, at the boundary between the City of Edmonton and Parkland County.

According to the RCMP, an impaired driver in a van was headed east in the westbound lane when it side-swiped one vehicle and collided head-on with another.

All three vehicles suffered extensive damage. There was a white van and beige Toyota truck on scene with heavy front-end damage, and a white Ford pickup with damage to its passenger side.

  A three-vehicle crash on Highway 16A near 231 Street, at the border between the City of Edmonton and Parkland County, on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

The impaired driver, a 42-year-old man from Edmonton, was arrested and taken to the Parkland RCMP detachment in Spruce Grove, where he was charged with impaired operation.

His name was not released. His first court date is Jan. 29.

A driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to hospital in Edmonton with minor injuries, while the third driver walked away unharmed.

There was a fog advisory in effect by Environment Canada in the area of the crash at the time it took place, but police could not say if the near-zero-visibility conditions played a role.

Click to play video: 'Alberta woman to spend 3.5 years in prison for impaired driving that killed military veteran'
Alberta woman to spend 3.5 years in prison for impaired driving that killed military veteran
