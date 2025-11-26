How AI is targeting consumers during holiday shopping season

Send this page to someone via email

With holiday shopping ramping up and Black Friday sales in full swing, cybersecurity experts are warning people to be extra vigilant.

AI-generated scams are making it easier for cybercriminals to steal your personal information.

“We like to call it ‘Black Fraud Day’ here in the industry, instead of Black Friday, because there are so many attacks happening in the lead up to Black Friday,” said Kaseya cybersecurity expert Miles Walker.

Walker tells Consumer Matters that AI-generated deep fakes are simulating celebrity endorsements, cloning voices, and creating fake retail websites.

“AI has made everything so much easier for the cybercriminals. They can take huge lists from the dark web and actually attack more and more people and they can actually do spear phishing attacks, which are much more targeted attacks,” said Walker.

Delivery scams at this time of year are also increasing as people place orders online. Walker says fraudsters will spoof major courier companies and trick people into giving away their personal credentials.

“They (cybercriminals) say your password has been compromised or they just want you to change your password because they’ve had a cyberattack, so they actually use that emotion against you,” said Walker.

When it comes to shopping online, Walker also cautions to be wary of clicking on advertisements via social media platforms, which can contain malicious links.

“Everyone has to be wary of the social media platforms they use, whether that’s Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, because those are hotbeds cybercriminals use to attack users. They are spoofing well-known companies with incredible deals and you’ll click on that link, or you’ll see an ad pop-up and you think it’s real because it looks like the real website, but it’s not,” warns Walker.

Walker’s advice is to only shop on websites you know and trust and avoid any links.

“Go to the main website, that is my biggest piece of advice. If it pops up in an ad or a link, take everything with a fine-tooth comb, so to speak. Go to the actual website to see if the same deals are there because often those ads are not real,” Walker added.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Agency, the total amount lost to fraud this year is 544 million dollars. In 2024, the total reported loss was 645 million.