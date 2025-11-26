Man dropped off at Toronto hospital died from earlier downtown shooting: police

Toronto police say a man who died Tuesday after being dropped off at a hospital was hurt in a shooting earlier in downtown.
Police said in a news release Wednesday that at roughly 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of King Street and Spadina Avenue for reports of a shooting.
According to investigators, a man was approached by another group of men who shot at him; he was shot, and he returned fire — striking one of the men in the group.
The armed man who was approached was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
The other man was dropped off at a hospital a short time later where he later died.
Police issued two separate social media posts on the shootings Tuesday, indicating one shooting victim was dropped off at a hospital in North York; Duty Insp. Dan Pravica told reporters Tuesday morning at the time there was no information that would connect the two scenes.
The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Toronto resident Dylan Adams. He is Toronto’s 37th homicide victim of the year.
Toronto resident Frandy Noel, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
