Crime

Man dropped off at Toronto hospital died from earlier downtown shooting: police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 2:07 pm
Toronto police say a man who died Tuesday after being dropped off at a hospital was hurt in a shooting earlier in downtown.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that at roughly 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of King Street and Spadina Avenue for reports of a shooting.

According to investigators, a man was approached by another group of men who shot at him; he was shot, and he returned fire — striking one of the men in the group.

The armed man who was approached was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The other man was dropped off at a hospital a short time later where he later died.

Police issued two separate social media posts on the shootings Tuesday, indicating one shooting victim was dropped off at a hospital in North York; Duty Insp. Dan Pravica told reporters Tuesday morning at the time there was no information that would connect the two scenes.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Toronto resident Dylan Adams. He is Toronto’s 37th homicide victim of the year.

Toronto resident Frandy Noel, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

