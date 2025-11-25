Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

1 man hurt, another killed in separate early morning Toronto shootings

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 25, 2025 11:36 am
King Spadina shooting
Toronto police investigate a shooting on King Street near Spadina Avenue in Toronto, Ont., Nov. 25, 2025. Megan King/Global News
One man is hurt and another is dead following two unrelated shootings in Toronto Tuesday morning.

At 4:45 a.m., Duty Insp. Dan Pravica said officers were called to King Street and Spadina Avenue in the Entertainment District for reports of a shooting outside.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital by emergency run.

Pravica said he is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

“When this happened, it was still dark,” he said.

“We’re relying right now on a video canvas and following up with some of those witnesses who either heard and or saw potentially some of the interaction.”

No suspect information was provided.

At 5:23 a.m., police reported a man was brought to a hospital in 31 Division, which is in North York. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and later died.

Police did not offer any other information.

“Right now, there’s no indication whatsoever that would connect either of the two scenes or locations,” Pravica said, adding police will issue an update if there’s a development.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

