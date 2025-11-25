1 man hurt, another killed in separate early morning Toronto shootings

Send this page to someone via email

One man is hurt and another is dead following two unrelated shootings in Toronto Tuesday morning.

At 4:45 a.m., Duty Insp. Dan Pravica said officers were called to King Street and Spadina Avenue in the Entertainment District for reports of a shooting outside.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital by emergency run.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pravica said he is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

“When this happened, it was still dark,” he said.

“We’re relying right now on a video canvas and following up with some of those witnesses who either heard and or saw potentially some of the interaction.”

No suspect information was provided.

Story continues below advertisement

At 5:23 a.m., police reported a man was brought to a hospital in 31 Division, which is in North York. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and later died.

Police did not offer any other information.

“Right now, there’s no indication whatsoever that would connect either of the two scenes or locations,” Pravica said, adding police will issue an update if there’s a development.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.