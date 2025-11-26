Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Windsor Police arrest 19 people in 3-day operation targeting Glengarry area

By Willa Easton Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 10:01 am
1 min read
Windsor Police Logo View image in full screen
A Windsor Police Service logo is seen, Sept. 28, 2025. An operation led by the Windsor Police has resulted in 19 arrests in a Glengarry neighbourhood Nov. 20-22, 2025. Spencer Colby / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An operation led by the Windsor police has resulted in 19 arrests in a Glengarry neighbourhood.

The three-day operation is a part of ongoing efforts to improve community safety in the area, police in a news release Tuesday.

“Beyond addressing criminal activity, we continue to work closely with our health and human services partners to support residents and enhance the overall quality of life in the neighbourhood,” said Staff Sgt. Brian Caffarena.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) covered two blocks of Glengarry Avenue to enforce a program aimed at reducing crime and protecting the residential area.

POP’s arrests enforced a “sustained, high visibility program” with local partners like the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, the release stated.

Trending Now

Officers issued 36 criminal charges along with the arrests, including robbery, break-and-enter, assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Glengarry Avenue saw a similar operation just two months earlier, with POP arresting 31 people and laying 39 charges between Sept. 15 and 20. Both operations were carried out in the same apartment buildings on blocks 300 and 400 in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices