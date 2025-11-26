Windsor Police arrest 19 people in 3-day operation targeting Glengarry area

See more sharing options

An operation led by the Windsor police has resulted in 19 arrests in a Glengarry neighbourhood.

The three-day operation is a part of ongoing efforts to improve community safety in the area, police in a news release Tuesday.

“Beyond addressing criminal activity, we continue to work closely with our health and human services partners to support residents and enhance the overall quality of life in the neighbourhood,” said Staff Sgt. Brian Caffarena.

Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) covered two blocks of Glengarry Avenue to enforce a program aimed at reducing crime and protecting the residential area.

POP’s arrests enforced a “sustained, high visibility program” with local partners like the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, the release stated.

Officers issued 36 criminal charges along with the arrests, including robbery, break-and-enter, assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Glengarry Avenue saw a similar operation just two months earlier, with POP arresting 31 people and laying 39 charges between Sept. 15 and 20. Both operations were carried out in the same apartment buildings on blocks 300 and 400 in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.