‘A huge concern’: Okanagan search crew warns of growing trend as another senior goes missing

Send this page to someone via email

An almost month-long search in West Kelowna, B.C., has come to a tragic end, after the body of 65-year-old Renee Leclerc was found in the Mount Boucherie area on Nov. 23.

Police and search teams believe she became disoriented shortly after she went missing.

“It was not what we hoped for,” said Ed Henczel with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).

Henczel said the search was challenging from the beginning. “There’s only so much you can do when you don’t even have a direction of travel. We had no idea where she was headed, but finally we got some door-cam footage that allowed us to narrow down the field. We were able to find her.”

As that search concludes, COSAR is now focused on locating 87-year-old Howard Hugh Mackenzie, who was reported missing Monday and was last seen near the 300-block of McIntosh Road in Rutland.

Story continues below advertisement

“Again, someone with limited cognitive ability wandering around undetected,” Henczel said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mackenzie’s disappearance, along with Leclerc’s death, reflects a troubling trend in the region.

“It’s a huge concern. I think in the last year we’ve had probably a dozen like this, two currently missing,” he said, referring to Allan Francecutti and Robert Baines, both missing for more than a year.

According to search experts, time is critical. “There are studies that show if they are not found within 12 hours, there’s a 50 per cent chance they will be found injured or deceased,” said Sam Noh, founder of BC Silver Alert.

Noh has been advocating for a Silver Alert system since his father, Shin Noh, went for a walk in 2013 and has never been found.

A Silver Alert, similar to an Amber Alert, would send an immediate notification to mobile phones when a high-risk senior goes missing. Noh believes it could save lives.

“Studies indicate that missing seniors with dementia are usually found by a member of the public,” he said. “So it’s important to notify the public as soon as possible.”

Until the province decides whether to adopt the system, search and rescue teams are urging families to use tracking devices for vulnerable seniors.

Story continues below advertisement

Henczel said he uses one to help keep his own father safe. “My dad has dementia, and we got him a little pendant with mom’s picture on it, but it’s an AirTag. We know where he is at all times. Just look at your phone.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Safety said the RCMP is reviewing the feasibility of Silver Alerts in B.C. and is awaiting results from a pilot program underway in Quebec.