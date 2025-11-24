Menu

Crime

B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months in prison for money laundering

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted November 24, 2025 10:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Loan shark sentencing'
Loan shark sentencing
A woman who pleaded guilty to money laundering charges following a major anti-loan sharking police operation has been sentenced to jail time. Grace Ke reports.
A 37-year-old B.C. woman has been sentenced to 18 months in a provincial correctional centre for money laundering.

Alexandra Joie Chow was first arrested four years ago, following an investigation into alleged loan-sharking and money laundering activities that involved more than $828,000 in Canadian currency in total.

Chow, who pleaded guilty, is the first person to be sentenced for stand-alone money laundering since the Cullen Commission in 2022, which was a provincial inquiry examining money laundering through B.C. casinos and real estate.

Chow laundered half a million dollars of what she understood was from illicit drugs and transferred it into a clean bank draft, according to details presented in court.

She then took a five per cent commission.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver man fights extradition to U.S. for drug charges'
Vancouver man fights extradition to U.S. for drug charges
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia called Chow’s sentencing a milestone in their efforts against organized crime in Canada.

Outside the court on Monday, Chow’s lawyer said his client is remorseful. “We can infer that it played some role in the decision-making process because His Honour did refer to it in giving reasons,” lawyer Josh Oppal said. “If I can leave with one thing, I would say she is sincerely remorseful for her role in this and for what she has taken responsibility for and what they found.”

Chow has no criminal record.

It was noted in court that she is well-educated and held a long-term job as a sous chef in Richmond.

