Lions to host Elks, Stampeders in Kelowna, B.C.

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions will face the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders in Kelowna, B.C., next season while their home stadium of B.C. Place hosts the FIFA World Cup.

The Lions will battle the Stampeders at the Apple Bowl on June 27, then take on the Elks at the same venue on July 4.

The Apple Bowl, home to the Okanagan Sun of the Canadian Junior Football League, will be expanded to 17,500 seats for the two games.

The World Cup will also temporarily displace the Toronto Argonauts, who are set to play home games at Hamilton Stadium, Mosaic Stadium in Regina and Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium during the tournament.

B.C. Place and Toronto’s BMO Field will combine to host 13 World Cup matches when soccer’s men’s world championship comes to Canada, the United States and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.

FIFA will also take over the venues 30 days before the first match at each stadium.

Toronto will hold six games, including Canada’s first-ever World Cup tilt on home soil on June 12.

Seven games will be played in Vancouver, including Canada’s group matches on June 18 and 24, a round-of-32 game on July 2 and a round-of-16 game on July 7.

Kelowna and the surrounding region have long been “a hotbed for great Lions fans,” said team president Duane Vienneau.

“We very much look forward to calling Kelowna home for two big games against two of our biggest division rivals,” he said in a release. “The party in and around the two games will also give the week a ‘mini-Grey Cup festival’ type of feel.”

B.C.’s star quarterback, Nathan Rourke, said he’s looking forward to the unique games.

“As a proud British Columbia-born citizen, I can’t wait to lead the Lions into another historic CFL venture in our province,” he said.

“Embarking on Kelowna to begin our home schedule will be a great opportunity for our team to gel. It will also be exciting to get out into the community and engage with our great fans in the entire region.”

The CFL is set to release its full schedule on Dec. 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2025.