Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax told to streamline evaluation of Dalhousie University’s historic properties

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2025 3:11 pm
1 min read
The Henry Hicks Building, which has loomed over Dalhousie University since 1951, is seen in Halifax, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The building is one of 22 Dalhousie properties being recommended for a heritage evaluation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
The Henry Hicks Building, which has loomed over Dalhousie University since 1951, is seen in Halifax, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The building is one of 22 Dalhousie properties being recommended for a heritage evaluation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report says Halifax regional council should streamline the heritage evaluation of 37 downtown properties owned by Dalhousie University.

The staff report prepared for the city’s heritage advisory committee says 22 of those buildings have a high potential for being designated heritage properties worthy of protection.

The report recommends the committee focus its attention on those 22 properties and set aside the others because they are unlikely to receive heritage status.

To be added to the municipal registry of heritage properties, a building must score at least 50 points in a 100-point evaluation that considers such things as age, architectural integrity and historical importance.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Among the buildings receiving high scores were the Forrest Building on University Avenue, which opened in 1887 to accommodate the entire university at a new location.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the tower of the Henry Hicks Building has loomed over the Studley Campus since 1951, serving as a focal point for the university in the city’s south end.

And Shirreff Hall received high marks for its historical value as one of the university’s first residences for women, built in 1919.

Trending Now

The report will be discussed at a regional council meeting on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Local residents rally to stop demolition of historic home'
Local residents rally to stop demolition of historic home
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices