Halifax told to streamline evaluation of Dalhousie University’s historic properties

A new report says Halifax regional council should streamline the heritage evaluation of 37 downtown properties owned by Dalhousie University.

The staff report prepared for the city’s heritage advisory committee says 22 of those buildings have a high potential for being designated heritage properties worthy of protection.

The report recommends the committee focus its attention on those 22 properties and set aside the others because they are unlikely to receive heritage status.

To be added to the municipal registry of heritage properties, a building must score at least 50 points in a 100-point evaluation that considers such things as age, architectural integrity and historical importance.

Among the buildings receiving high scores were the Forrest Building on University Avenue, which opened in 1887 to accommodate the entire university at a new location.

As well, the tower of the Henry Hicks Building has loomed over the Studley Campus since 1951, serving as a focal point for the university in the city’s south end.

And Shirreff Hall received high marks for its historical value as one of the university’s first residences for women, built in 1919.

The report will be discussed at a regional council meeting on Wednesday.