‘ShamWow’ guy Vince Shlomi running for Congress in Texas

Offer Vince Shlomi, widely known as the “ShamWow guy” from the early 2000s infomercials, is running for Congress — but wait, there’s more.

Shlomi, 61, has filed to run for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican in Texas’ Congressional District, according to state election records.

The infomercial legend submitted his filing on Nov. 21 using the official ballot name of Offer Vince “ShamWow” Shlomi.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) does not yet have a candidate filing listed for Shlomi.

Texan reporter Brad Johnson shared a gif of the ShamWow commercial, writing, “The newest filed candidate for the #TX31 GOP primary (no I’m not kidding).”

Shlomi confirmed the news by sharing a photo of himself standing in front of a Republican Party of Texas backdrop in response to Johnson.

Shlomi’s X profile bio now reads: “TX-31 Candidate for Congress” with his official campaign poster as the border.

A screenshot of The ShamWow Guy’s X profile. @RealShamwowGuy / X

Shlomi, best-known for selling the super absorbent ShamWow towel, the Slap Chop and The Schticky, told Fox News in an interview Sunday that his decision to run for office was ultimately motivated by a desire to “destroy wokeism” as a tribute to the late Charlie Kirk, whom he referred to as the original “woke buster.”

He added that the “political infighting in the county” inspired him to seek office and “make America happy.”

Shlomi is aiming to unseat Texas Congressman John Carter, 84, who is seeking re-election in the state’s 31st congressional district.

The state’s primary takes place in March.

Shlomi hasn’t always managed to keep himself clean.

In 2009, he was arrested in Miami Beach after an alleged violent altercation with a sex worker, which left him with a bloody jaw in his police mugshot. They both faced felony aggravated battery charges for the incident, though neither was ultimately charged.

View image in full screen Infomercial pitchman, director, writer and comedian Vince Offer is seen in a mug shot following his arrest on an aggravated battery charge in Miami Beach, Fla., in April 2009 in a handout photo. Kypros/Getty Images

“I have to take full responsibility,” Shlomi told NBC News in 2013. “People understand you make mistakes in life. Hopefully, I won’t make another mistake.”