Crime

Investigation underway after man dies while in Calgary police custody

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 24, 2025 2:27 pm
1 min read
Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Calgary police on Sunday. View image in full screen
Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Calgary police on Sunday. File photo
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Calgary police on Sunday.

Police said officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to a residence in the 3900 block of 30 Avenue southeast, in the community of Dover, after members of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported safety concerns related to a mental health call.

When police arrived, they located a man in his 40s who was behaving erratically. When officers attempted to take the man into custody, police said he became combative and assaulted an officer.

Police said tasers were deployed, but the victim continued to resist arrest and went into medical distress.

The man was transported to hospital, where he later died.

No officers were injured, but police said Alberta’s director of Law Enforcement was notified and ASIRT has been asked to investigate.

