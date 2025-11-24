Investigation underway after man dies while in Calgary police custody

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Calgary police on Sunday.

Police said officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to a residence in the 3900 block of 30 Avenue southeast, in the community of Dover, after members of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported safety concerns related to a mental health call.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When police arrived, they located a man in his 40s who was behaving erratically. When officers attempted to take the man into custody, police said he became combative and assaulted an officer.

Police said tasers were deployed, but the victim continued to resist arrest and went into medical distress.

The man was transported to hospital, where he later died.

No officers were injured, but police said Alberta’s director of Law Enforcement was notified and ASIRT has been asked to investigate.