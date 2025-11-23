Recipe: White chocolate kabocha squash cremeux

White Chocolate Kabocha Squash Cremeux
Recipe by: Kate Siegel, Executive Pastry Chef, Botanist at Fairmont Pacific Rim
Ingredients
4 (80g) Egg Yolks, fresh
1 1/2 tbs (20g) Sugar
1 cup (235g) Kabocha squash, cooked and pureed
1 cup (225g) 35% Cream
3/4 cup (105g) Valrhona Ivoire white chocolate, chopped
1 1/4 tbs (18g) Lemon juice
1.5 sheets (3g ) Gelatin
Method
Soak the gelatin in cold water until soft.
Strain and set aside. Bring the squash puree, cream and sugar to a boil. Pour in to the egg yolks a little at a time whisking constantly. Return to the stove and cook over medium heat while stirring constantly with a spatula until it starts to thicken, 84C (183f).
Remove from the heat and add the gelatin and lemon juice.
Pour over the chocolate and blend well with a hand blender or blend in a vita mix/ bar blender.
Strain through a fine strainer and pour in to glasses or prebaked 2” tart shells and allow to set in the fridge (at least 4 hours).
Serve with cinnamon (or bourbon) spiked whipped cream.
