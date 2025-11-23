SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: White chocolate kabocha squash cremeux

By Kate Siegel, Executive Pastry Chef, Botanist Special to Global News
Posted November 23, 2025 12:54 pm
1 min read
The Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., late Saturday July 13, 2013. Botanist is a restaurant inside the Pacific Rim. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., late Saturday July 13, 2013. Botanist is a restaurant inside the Pacific Rim. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
White Chocolate Kabocha Squash Cremeux

Recipe by: Kate Siegel, Executive Pastry Chef, Botanist at Fairmont Pacific Rim

 

Ingredients

4 (80g) Egg Yolks, fresh

1 1/2 tbs (20g) Sugar

1 cup (235g) Kabocha squash, cooked and pureed

1 cup (225g) 35% Cream

3/4 cup (105g) Valrhona Ivoire white chocolate, chopped

1 1/4 tbs (18g) Lemon juice

1.5 sheets (3g ) Gelatin

 

Method

Soak the gelatin in cold water until soft.

Strain and set aside. Bring the squash puree, cream and sugar to a boil. Pour in to the egg yolks a little at a time whisking constantly. Return to the stove and cook over medium heat while stirring constantly with a spatula until it starts to thicken, 84C (183f).

Remove from the heat and add the gelatin and lemon juice.

Pour over the chocolate and blend well with a hand blender or blend in a vita mix/ bar blender.

Strain through a fine strainer and pour in to glasses or prebaked 2” tart shells and allow to set in the fridge (at least 4 hours).

Serve with cinnamon (or bourbon) spiked whipped cream.

