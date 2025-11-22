Menu

Vanier Cup spurs economic strides for City of Regina

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted November 22, 2025 10:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vanier Cup is boosting the city’s economy'
Vanier Cup is boosting the city’s economy
Busy season for Regina with the Grey Cup wrapping up last week and the Vanier Cup going strong today, it's a good time to explore how this is boosting the economy.
First, the Saskatchewan Roughriders won the Grey Cup in Winnipeg last week. Then, the Vanier Cup was hosted at Regina’s very own Mosaic Stadium on Saturday.

Football fans from all over the country are hungry for more. With Saskatchewan’s very own Huskies going up against the Montreal Carabins, there were dedicated fans hoping to get a seat at the stadium where it would all go down.

The boost is great for local restaurants, hotels and businesses, and as city officials tell Global News, Regina is looking to continue to grow when it comes to hosting sporting events.

More details in the video above.

