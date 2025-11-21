Canada Post, union reach ‘agreement in principle’ toward new deal

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post and the postal workers union say they have reached an “agreement in principle” that brings the parties a step closer toward a new contract and an end to years of labour uncertainty.

The Canadian Union of Postal Employees said Friday it will agree to pause strike action and enter final negotiations, while the national mail carrier will suspend any lockout activity in kind.

“This means both sides have agreed on the main points of the deals, but we need to agree on the contractual language that will form the collective agreements that would be put to a vote by the members,” the union’s national president Jan Simpson said in a statement.

“Should the Tentative Agreements not be reached because the parties disagree on how the agreement in principle is reflected in language provisions, the suspension will be lifted for both parties, and the Union may continue strike activity.”

Canada Post told Global News it would not comment further while the tentative agreements are finalized.

More to come…