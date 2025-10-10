Mail will resume next week, Canada Post says ahead of rotating strike

Send this page to someone via email

Postal service will resume for Canadians next week, Canada Post said after the union representing its workers said they will be moving from a nationwide strike to a rotating strike.

Canada Post said in a statement it “will welcome back employees represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW)” on Saturday.

Postal service will resume next week, the Crown Corporation said, adding however, that “uncertainty and instability in the postal service will continue with the union’s decision to conduct rotating strikes.”

Plans are underway to “ensure a safe and orderly restart of our national operations,” Canada Post said. The postal service added, however, that service guarantees would be suspended while the uncertainty continues.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) said Thursday the move to a rotating strike will get “mail and parcels moving.”

Rotating strikes will start at 6 a.m. Saturday, local time.

“We did not take the decision to move to a nation-wide strike lightly. Postal workers would much rather have new collective agreements and be delivering mail instead of taking strike action,” the union said.

The announcement came a day after the union met with the federal minister responsible for Canada Post.

–with files from Global’s Gabby Rodrigues