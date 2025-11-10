Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Consumer

Canada Post submits overhaul plans to Ottawa amid strikes

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2025 2:25 pm
1 min read
Carney government accepts reform plan as Canada Post loses millions daily
On Thursday, Public Services Minister Joel Lightbound said the federal government is adopting recommendations from the Kaplan inquiry to stabilize Canada Post, which he described as “effectively insolvent.” The plan lifts a 30-year moratorium on rural post offices and adds community mailboxes at four million new addresses. Lightbound has given the Crown corporation 45 days to deliver a cost-cutting plan and find efficiencies to curb its $10 million in daily losses – Oct 23, 2025
Canada Post has submitted its plan to the federal government to transform its struggling business model into a financially sustainable postal service.

Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound unveiled a suite of changes to the postal service’s mandate in late September and gave the Crown corporation 45 days to deliver a plan to right the ship.

Those changes included adjusting mail delivery standards, expanding community mailboxes to more Canadians and ending the moratorium on closing rural post offices.

Canada Post confirmed Monday it submitted that plan to Lightbound at the end of last week but the post office said in a release it will only share details of the proposal after it has received Ottawa’s sign-off.

Richmond restaurant losing big to ongoing labour disputes
Laurent de Casanove, Lightbound’s director of communications, confirmed in an email that the minister received the plan and is “reviewing it carefully.”

Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger said in a statement the plan would modernize the post office while protecting a service Canadians rely on.

“Canadians deserve a postal service that is strong, stable and focused on meeting their changing needs, and we are focused on delivering that,” he said.

Efforts to turn Canada Post’s struggling business around come as the company continues the saga of collective bargaining with its largest union, which remains on a rotating strike heading into the busy holiday season.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

