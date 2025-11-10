Canada Post submits overhaul plans to Ottawa amid strikes

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post has submitted its plan to the federal government to transform its struggling business model into a financially sustainable postal service.

Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound unveiled a suite of changes to the postal service’s mandate in late September and gave the Crown corporation 45 days to deliver a plan to right the ship.

Those changes included adjusting mail delivery standards, expanding community mailboxes to more Canadians and ending the moratorium on closing rural post offices.

Canada Post confirmed Monday it submitted that plan to Lightbound at the end of last week but the post office said in a release it will only share details of the proposal after it has received Ottawa’s sign-off.

Laurent de Casanove, Lightbound’s director of communications, confirmed in an email that the minister received the plan and is “reviewing it carefully.”

Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger said in a statement the plan would modernize the post office while protecting a service Canadians rely on.

“Canadians deserve a postal service that is strong, stable and focused on meeting their changing needs, and we are focused on delivering that,” he said.

Efforts to turn Canada Post’s struggling business around come as the company continues the saga of collective bargaining with its largest union, which remains on a rotating strike heading into the busy holiday season.