Consumer

Some mail and parcels at Canada Post ‘moving’ again amid rotating strikes

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 12:35 pm
1 min read
Canada Post and its unionized postal workers are still negotiating towards a collective agreement amid a rotating strike that will see some deliveries resume.

This comes several days after workers switched to a rotating strike format from a full countrywide job action that halted all deliveries for more than two weeks.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) said in a statement on Oct. 9 that it was making the switch to a partial strike to get “mail and parcels moving.”

“We did not take the decision to move to a nation-wide strike lightly. Postal workers would much rather have new collective agreements and be delivering mail instead of taking strike action,” the union said.

Although individuals and businesses will start to once again receive parcels and other deliveries, Canada Post says “uncertainty and instability in the postal service will continue.”

“Shutting down and restarting parts of our integrated national network with rotating strikes has always challenged our ability to provide reliable service to customers. As a result, all service guarantees will be suspended,” Canada Post said in a statement.

“We will have to manage both resuming operations and potential disruption at select facilities. At this time, we are not aware of which locations will be impacted when rotating strike activity begins.”

The two sides have been engaged in off-and-on negotiations and labour disruptions for nearly two years, with negotiations for a new contract beginning in November 2023.

A full countrywide strike that lasted over a month in November 2024 was suspended on Dec. 17, 2024.

The Industrial Inquiry Commission concluded in May 2025 that Canada Post’s financial troubles have left it “effectively insolvent.” The Crown corporation also reported it lost $407 million in the second quarter of the year — its worst quarterly loss to date.

