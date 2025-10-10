Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Post union switching from countrywide to rotating strikes starting Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2025 6:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Post union to meet with minister they blame for work stoppage'
Canada Post union to meet with minister they blame for work stoppage
RELATED: Canada Post union to meet with minister they blame for work stoppage.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The union representing Canada Post employees says it will switch from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning, in a decision that will get mail and parcels moving again.

Rotating strikes will begin at 6 a.m. local time, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said Thursday evening.

The announcement came a day after the union met with the federal minister responsible for Canada Post.

The union said it met with Joël Lightbound on Wednesday evening, voicing concerns about recently announced changes to the postal service’s mandate to overhaul its operations.

There will be a followup meeting with the minister’s office next week, it said.

Among the changes are an end of door-to-door mail delivery for nearly all Canadian households within the next decade. As well, the frequency of mail delivery will slow down and some post offices will be shuttered.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada Post dispute disrupts N.L. voting by mail'
Canada Post dispute disrupts N.L. voting by mail

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers declared the countrywide strike on Sept. 25, hours after the federal government announced its changes.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada Post has welcomed the announcement amid its stark financial challenges, while the union called it a government overstep in the bargaining process.

Trending Now

In a bulletin about the meeting with Lightbound, the union said it asked the minister to roll back the changes but that he said they would stand.

A spokesperson for Lightbound said late Thursday that the minister was not immediately available for comment on the move to rotating strikes or his meeting with union representatives.

Canada Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the union’s decision, nor did a spokesperson for Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu.

Click to play video: 'Canada Post presents new offers to union in bid to end postal strike'
Canada Post presents new offers to union in bid to end postal strike
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices