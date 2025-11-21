Menu

Crime

Nanaimo coin shop broken into again, now can no longer get insurance

By Kylie Stanton & Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 6:30 pm
2 min read
A look at the hole the side of the Gold Silver Guy store in Nanaimo View image in full screen
A look at the hole the side of the Gold Silver Guy store in Nanaimo. Jeremy Daniels
A Nanaimo, B.C., businessman is again adding up his losses after another break-in at his store.

Jeremy Daniels manages the Gold Silver Guy store in Nanaimo and on early Wednesday morning the motion alarm went off.

“They used a sledgehammer and a grinder in order to get through,” Daniels said on Friday.

“I mean, the frustration is really indescribable.  I mean, you show up at 4:00 in the morning… The RCMP are there telling you you have to stand back for the dogs to come in because there is a giant gaping hole in the side of the building.”

Thieves managed to gain access to the back room, which is the one spot where there are no surveillance cameras, and got away with an estimated $6,000 in silver.

“It’s not just the losses in inventory and capital – I mean, it’s all stress,” Daniels said.

“All stress takes a toll on you and wears you down.”

Click to play video: 'Break-in at Nanaimo pizza shop'
Break-in at Nanaimo pizza shop

This is the 27th break-in targeting the family’s nine businesses over the past 26 years.

Rocks have been thrown through the front window or they have been smashed with a hammer.

“If you note over here, the patching on the wall, that’s from the robbery two years ago when somebody came through the electrical room,” Daniels said.

Last month, there was a theft captured on surveillance camera at the Qualicum Beach location.

With no chance of insurance, the losses are adding up to more than a quarter of a million dollars.

Const. Sherri Wade with the Nanaimo RCMP said they are asking anyone who lives in the 600 block of Townsite and saw someone around 3:30 or 4 a.m. on Nov. 19 to contact them.

Daniels has since patched the hole and plans to ramp up security measures, but said it looks like they will have to do something more permanent.

“I mean, every time a rat finds a way in, you have to find a way to plug the hole,” he said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

