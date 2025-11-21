Menu

Video link
Headline link
Health

Picket locations announced across Alberta for start of health-care union strike

By Jason Franson The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2025 5:25 pm
2 min read
Alberta hospital workers represented by AUPE serve strike notice, picketing begins this weekend
WATCH (Nov. 19): AUPE says the 16,000 Alberta hospital workers it represents, including licensed practical nurses and health-care aides, have served strike notice and are set to hit picket lines on Saturday, Nov. 22. Sarah Ryan reports.
As a clock counts down the hours until thousands of Alberta hospital workers begin their strike, their union has published a list of where the first picket lines will be.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees and Alberta Health Services say they have returned to the bargaining table ahead of Saturday’s 8:30 a.m. deadline for the start of job action.

The AUPE has said it was “eager to see the employer’s new offer,” but there has been no word on what, if any, concessions AHS had made.

Instead, the union says picket lines will be at health centres and hospitals Saturday and Sunday, including the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary and the Wainwright Health Centre.

The 16,000 Alberta hospital workers include licensed practical nurses and health-care aides. However, about 78 per cent of them are essential workers so not all of them would be legally permitted to strike. View image in full screen
The 16,000 Alberta hospital workers that are represented by the AUPE, include licensed practical nurses and health-care aides. However, about 78 per cent of them are essential workers and would not legally be permitted to strike. Global News

About 98 per cent of members who voted earlier this month approved the job action and the AUPE gave strike notice Wednesday after contract bargaining fell apart over wages.

Finance Minister Nate Horner has said AHS has contingency plans in place in the event of a strike.

The 16,000 affected workers include licensed practical nurses and health-care aides, however, the union has said about 78 per cent of union members are essential workers, meaning not all are legally allowed to strike.

“It’s time to send a powerful message,” the AUPE announcement of picket locations stated. “We’re ready to fight for the wages and working conditions we deserve.”

“Get your AUPE swag or favourite red outfit ready, make a catchy sign, and join a strike line near you this weekend.”

The union did not immediately respond to an email Friday asking whether AHS has made changes to what it’s offering workers.

Horner, in a statement Wednesday, said he would say more about what non-essential services would be impacted by the strike in the coming days.

Asked Friday whether there was any further information about what services would be affected, the health-delivery agency did not have an immediate answer.

The union has said there’s a wage gap of about nine per cent between what the government last offered and what workers are demanding. The province last offered a 12 per cent wage increase over four years.

Click to play video: 'Alberta nursing care staff, LPNs vote in favour of a strike'
Alberta nursing care staff, LPNs vote in favour of a strike
© 2025 The Canadian Press

