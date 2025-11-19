Menu

Health

Alberta hospital workers issues strike notice; AUPE says picketing to begin Saturday

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
Alberta hospital workers represented by AUPE serve strike notice, picketing begins this weekend
AUPE says the 16,000 Alberta hospital workers it represents, including licensed practical nurses and health-care aides, have served strike notice and are set to hit picket lines on Saturday, Nov. 22. Sarah Ryan reports.
The union representing 16,000 Alberta hospital workers, including licensed practical nurses and health-care aides, says its members are set to hit picket lines this weekend.

Sandra Azocar, president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, says it gave strike notice Wednesday morning to Alberta Health Services, after bargaining fell apart over wages.

Azocar says about 78 per cent of AUPE union members are essential workers, meaning not all would legally be permitted to strike, so they would rotate shifts on picket lines.

About 3,500 workers will walk off the job in rotating pickets at every major hospital and health-care facility in Alberta, starting Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Azocar said some elective surgeries have already been cancelled due to the impending job action and more may be cancelled if a strike drags on.

About 98 per cent of workers who voted earlier this month approved the job action.

Azocar said Albertans should expect pickets outside all major hospitals across the province, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

— More to come…

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

