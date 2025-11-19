Alberta hospital workers issues strike notice; AUPE says picketing to begin Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing 16,000 Alberta hospital workers, including licensed practical nurses and health-care aides, says its members are set to hit picket lines this weekend.

Sandra Azocar, president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, says it gave strike notice Wednesday morning to Alberta Health Services, after bargaining fell apart over wages.

Azocar says about 78 per cent of AUPE union members are essential workers, meaning not all would legally be permitted to strike, so they would rotate shifts on picket lines.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

About 3,500 workers will walk off the job in rotating pickets at every major hospital and health-care facility in Alberta, starting Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Azocar said some elective surgeries have already been cancelled due to the impending job action and more may be cancelled if a strike drags on.

Story continues below advertisement

About 98 per cent of workers who voted earlier this month approved the job action.

Azocar said Albertans should expect pickets outside all major hospitals across the province, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

— More to come…

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News