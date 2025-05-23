Menu

Politics

Alberta finance minister accuses AUPE of being ‘unrealistic’ in negotiations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2025 3:29 pm
1 min read
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner presents the Alberta 2025 budget in Edmonton, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Horner says a lack of progress in negotiations with the union representing government workers could result in a strike or lockout. View image in full screen
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner presents the Alberta 2025 budget in Edmonton, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Horner says a lack of progress in negotiations with the union representing government workers could result in a strike or lockout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta’s finance minister says a lack of progress in negotiations with the union representing government workers could result in a strike or lockout.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees has said members, who work in jobs ranging from administrative to wildfire work, have voted in favour of strike action.

A statement from Finance Minister Nate Horner says the union has not been forthright with its members and is being unreasonable in its demands.

He says if union leaders continue to be “unrealistic,” the situation could escalate to a strike by workers or a government-initiated lockout.

The union has said it’s seeking wage hikes, improved working conditions and job security, and it reached an impasse with the government after more than a year of bargaining.

Union leaders have said the government was prepared to table a “revised proposal” when both sides return to the bargaining table June 2.

AUPE members rally in hopes of sending a message to the government
© 2025 The Canadian Press

