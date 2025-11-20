Alberta Health Services and AUPE hospital workers back at table with strike looming

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing 16,000 Alberta hospital workers has returned to the bargaining table with the province’s health-care delivery agency ahead of a weekend deadline for members to strike.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, or AUPE, says in an email that Alberta Health Services invited the union back to the table for mediation and that it is meeting with them Thursday and Friday.

Marisa Breeze, a spokeswoman for Alberta’s finance minister, confirms that the two parties are back at the table.

The AUPE gave strike notice Wednesday to AHS after bargaining fell apart over wages.

Job action is to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, with pickets outside major hospitals across the province.

A statement on the AUPE website says that after it served strike notice, the health agency invited it back to the table, and that it is “eager to see the employer’s new offer.”

“There are no guarantees here. We would love to reach an agreement at the table, but we will also not accept an offer that does not meet your needs. If the employer’s new offer is not satisfactory, we will go on strike as planned,” the union’s statement reads.

The statement said the union would share an update with members as soon as possible.

The workers include licensed practical nurses and health-care aides.

The union has said about 78 per cent of union members are essential workers, meaning not all would legally be permitted to strike, so they would rotate shifts on picket lines.

Contract talks have been ongoing since March 2024.

The union said there’s a wage gap of about nine per cent between what the government last offered and what workers are demanding. The province last offered a 12 per cent wage increase over four years.

Finance Minister Nate Horner said in a statement Wednesday that the AUPE was offered a “fair and reasonable deal that was highly competitive with the other provinces across Canada.”

Horner said AHS has contingency plans in place in case of a strike.