How do progressive Liberals feel as Gladu, other Conservatives cross floor?

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Progressive Liberal MPs at the party’s national convention in Montreal are extending an olive branch to former Conservatives who have crossed the floor.

Former environment minister Steven Guilbeault said while he was “surprised” that MP Marilyn Gladu left the Conservatives to join his party, he’s confident she stands with the party’s values.

Gladu became the fifth opposition MP to cross the floor to the Liberals this week, surprising many Liberals and Tories familiar with her reputation as a staunch conservative.

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Liberal MP Karina Gould said she will give Gladu the benefit of the doubt and assume she understands and shares her new party’s values.

Asked if she worries about what will happen to the Liberal party as it adds former Conservatives to the caucus, Quebec MP Nathalie Provost said her party is larger than just a few people.

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Addressing the convention floor earlier today, former Tory MP Chris D’Entremont said he’s still trying to decide whether to introduce himself to his fellow Liberals as a “recovering Conservative” or as someone who was a Liberal all along and didn’t know it.

— With files from Vicky Fragasso-Marquis