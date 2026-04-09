Historic Canada-U.S. library building new entrance for Canadians amid recent restrictions

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A historic library straddling the Canada-U.S. border is nearing completion of a new entrance on the Canadian side, marking a major shift in how visitors access the landmark building.

The Haskell Free Library and Opera House, built in 1901, was intentionally constructed across the international boundary as a symbol of unity between the two countries.

“For over 100 years, it served both communities as a sign of friendship,” said Sylvie Boudreau, president of the board of trustees.

For decades, Canadian visitors in Stanstead, Que., could walk a short distance across the border into Derby Line, Vt., to enter the building without passing through a checkpoint or showing identification.

That changed last year, when local officials said U.S. authorities moved to close the main Canadian access point, ending the long-standing tradition.

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The decision meant Canadians would need to formally cross the border to use the U.S. entrance, prompting concerns about access to what has long been seen as a symbol of cross-border co-operation.

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In response, the library began work on a new entrance located just inside the Canadian side of the building.

Boudreau said the project is now in its final stages.

View image in full screen A historic Canada-U.S. border library is nearing completion of a new Canadian entrance after access changes restricted how Canadians enter the building. Courtesy of Haskell Free Library

“We’re in the final stretch,” she said, noting remaining work includes finishing construction details, landscaping and parking access. The project has cost more than $600,000.

“It costs a lot of money… something we didn’t need to pay, that we didn’t want to pay, but it’s a necessity,” Boudreau said.

Once complete, the new entrance will allow Canadian visitors to access the library without crossing into the United States, restoring easier access for the local community.

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Visitors can still choose to enter through the U.S. side by going through an official port of entry.

Founded in 1901, the library continues to serve communities on both sides of the border, offering bilingual services, programming and access to arts and culture.

Despite the access changes, Boudreau said the goal remains the same: preserving the building’s role as a shared cultural space.