NDP names roles for its MPs as new leader Lewis remains outside Parliament

Send this page to someone via email

Former interim NDP leader Don Davies will continue to act as the party’s parliamentary leader in the House of Commons while new leader Avi Lewis remains outside of Parliament.

The House of Commons resumes sitting Monday for the first time since Lewis won the NDP leadership on March 29 and he announced the new critic roles for his caucus in a news release today.

The list includes appointing his former leadership rival Alberta MP Heather McPherson as the party’s House leader and foreign affairs critic and Vancouver NDP MP Jenny Kwan as caucus chair.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The release also says despite not having a seat, Lewis himself will act as the party’s critic for intergovernmental affairs and the cost of living, which is a new role.

Lewis is expected to be in Ottawa on Monday to announce a suite of policy proposals on affordability, with a focus on groceries.

Story continues below advertisement

Lewis has said he’s not in a rush to win a seat in the House and is instead focused on rebuilding the NDP from the grassroots level.