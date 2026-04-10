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Politics

NDP names roles for its MPs as new leader Lewis remains outside Parliament

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2026 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Avi Lewis signals no rush to secure parliamentary seat'
Avi Lewis signals no rush to secure parliamentary seat
WATCH: Avi Lewis signals no rush to secure parliamentary seat – Mar 30, 2026
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Former interim NDP leader Don Davies will continue to act as the party’s parliamentary leader in the House of Commons while new leader Avi Lewis remains outside of Parliament.

The House of Commons resumes sitting Monday for the first time since Lewis won the NDP leadership on March 29 and he announced the new critic roles for his caucus in a news release today.

The list includes appointing his former leadership rival Alberta MP Heather McPherson as the party’s House leader and foreign affairs critic and Vancouver NDP MP Jenny Kwan as caucus chair.

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The release also says despite not having a seat, Lewis himself will act as the party’s critic for intergovernmental affairs and the cost of living, which is a new role.

Lewis is expected to be in Ottawa on Monday to announce a suite of policy proposals on affordability, with a focus on groceries.

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Lewis has said he’s not in a rush to win a seat in the House and is instead focused on rebuilding the NDP from the grassroots level.

Click to play video: 'NDP’s future with Avi Lewis as new leader'
NDP’s future with Avi Lewis as new leader

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