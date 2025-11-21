MLAs debate whether NB Power should be able to cut service during winter weather

Send this page to someone via email

With rising utility costs, many New Brunswickers have to make a careful decision about heating their homes and often wonder how much they can afford.

But what happens if someone can’t pay their bills?

At the New Brunswick legislature, MLAs were discussing whether the NB Power should be allowed to cut service during the winter months.

“I had a family — a single mom with five kids — in my office because their power was cut off in the middle of January. That is not humane and I believe it is up to this government to push NB Power to ensure that does not happen,” said PC MLA Kris Austin.

“If you’re doing that in the coldest of winter months, that’s a terrible time to do it.”

But Energy Minister René Legacy said in almost all cases where residents have asked him for help, it took just one call to NB Power to restore customer communication and get the lights back on.

“NB Power doesn’t want to disconnect people. The problem is sometimes they just can’t contact the customers,” he said.

Green Leader David Coon said a lot of people have also visited him at his officer after contacting NB Power, when they can’t negotiate a solution themselves.

“There’s some problem on NB Power’s side in the sense of not being able to negotiate those agreements, that MLAs then are able to negotiate on behalf of their constituents,” he said.

As it stands now, Legacy NB Power won’t off electricity if the temperatures drop below -10 C or during adverse weather events.

But Austin pointed out it plays out differently.

“Oh come on. It’s happening. We know it’s happening. As MLAs, you can ask any MLA in that room, we all know it’s happening,” he said.

NB Power data from spring 2018 to spring 2024 shows they disconnected power to an average of 3,603 households a year due to non-payment.