3rd Alberta legislature member, Nolan Dyck, target of recall petition

Alberta’s chief electoral officer has approved a third recall petition application against a United Conservative Party legislature member.

Elections Alberta says Grande Prairie MLA Nolan Dyck is the latest target, with earlier applications approved for backbencher Angela Pitt and Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.

The approval kick-starts a three-month signature collection period that, if successful, would force a vote on whether or not Dyck keeps his seat in the legislature.

In order to sign the petition, people must be eligible voters who have lived in the Grande Prairie riding for at least three months leading up to their signature date.

The woman behind the petition on Dyck says in the application that he has been dismissing concerns of his constituents and ignoring attempts to contact him.

She also says her motivation is driven by Dyck’s support of the UCP government using the notwithstanding clause to end a provincewide teachers strike last month.

Dyck, in a statement to the electoral officer, says he has been accessible to his constituents and he met with the petition applicant in the summer.

Dyck says it’s an honour to represent Grande Prairie and decisions he makes in the legislature advance priorities that voters elected him for.

The recall legislation, which allows citizens to organize petition drives to initiate a process that could lead to the removing and replacing elected officials such as members of the legislature, municipal politicians and school board trustees, was first introduced in 2021 under former premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative government.

The Recall Act says if an Albertan feels the MLA in their constituency is not upholding their responsibilities, they can apply to the Chief Electoral Officer for a petition to recall that elected official.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News