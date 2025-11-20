SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Fantilli powers Blue Jackets over Maple Leafs

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2025 10:02 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Adam Fantilli scored his second goal of the game at 4:21 of overtime to go along with an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets survived a blown 2-0 lead in topping the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday.

Dmitri Voronkov added a goal and an assist each for Columbus (11-8-2). Jet Greaves made 27 saves. Zach Werenski chipped in three assists.

John Tavares and Dakota Mermis replied for Toronto (9-9-3). Joseph Woll stopped 27 shots.

The injury-hit Maple Leafs, who snapped an ugly five-game slide Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues, got veteran centre Scott Laughton back in the lineup, but were still minus six regulars, including star centre and captain Auston Matthews.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs hold state of the union amid middle of winless skid'
Toronto Maple Leafs hold state of the union amid middle of winless skid
Story continues below advertisement

Fantilli fired a shot that deflected in off Voronkov for the Blue Jackets’ opener in the second period before giving his team a 2-0 lead.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mermis cut the deficit in half with his first for the Maple Leafs to make it 2-1 through 40 minutes before Tavares equalized early in the third.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Matthews took part in Thursday’s morning skate — his first time on the ice with the main group since suffering a lower-body injury last week.

Blue Jackets: Greaves, a 24-year-old undrafted free agent from Cambridge, Ont., made his 13th start of the season. Veteran option Elvis Merzlikins has started eight of the Blue Jackets’ first 21 games.

Trending Now

Key moment

Fantilli, who scored his first career hat trick in Toronto last season, scored the winner off the rush in extra period after stepping past Leafs forward Max Domi.

Key stat

Toronto played its NHL-leading 15th home date of the schedule. The club is set to embark on a six-game road trip and won’t play again at Scotiabank Arena until Dec. 6.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Blues: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices