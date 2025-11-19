Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets re-sign captain Adam Lowry to 5-year contract extension

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 19, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday November 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday November 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fans attending the Winnipeg Jets annual gala got a little extra bang for their buck on Wednesday.

The Jets announced they had signed team captain Adam Lowry to a five-year contract extension. The new deal, which will kick in next season, will pay Lowry an average of $5 million per year. The 32-year-old was in the final season of his old five-year contract that was paying him $3.25 million per season

Lowry has played all 12 of his NHL seasons with the Jets after being drafted in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He just returned to the lineup after off-season hip surgery and has one goal and two assists in his first seven games.

Lowry was named team captain in September of 2023 and set a new career high for goals last season. As one of their team leaders and a key part of their penalty kill, his value is measured by more than goals and assists but in 73 regular season games last season, Lowry had 16 markers and 18 helpers for 34 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Lowry’s new deal combined with Kyle Connor’s signing at the start of season ensures the corps of their team is locked up long term.

Trending Now

The Jets still have eight players who will become unrestricted free agents next summer with Jonathan Toews, Logan Stanley, Eric Comrie, Gustav Nyquist, Tanner Pearson, Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn, and Colin Miller all on expiring contracts.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Samberg is back'
John Shannon on the Jets: Samberg is back
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices