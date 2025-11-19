Winnipeg Jets re-sign captain Adam Lowry to 5-year contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

Fans attending the Winnipeg Jets annual gala got a little extra bang for their buck on Wednesday.

The Jets announced they had signed team captain Adam Lowry to a five-year contract extension. The new deal, which will kick in next season, will pay Lowry an average of $5 million per year. The 32-year-old was in the final season of his old five-year contract that was paying him $3.25 million per season

Lowry has played all 12 of his NHL seasons with the Jets after being drafted in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

He just returned to the lineup after off-season hip surgery and has one goal and two assists in his first seven games.

Lowry was named team captain in September of 2023 and set a new career high for goals last season. As one of their team leaders and a key part of their penalty kill, his value is measured by more than goals and assists but in 73 regular season games last season, Lowry had 16 markers and 18 helpers for 34 points.

Lowry’s new deal combined with Kyle Connor’s signing at the start of season ensures the corps of their team is locked up long term.

The Jets still have eight players who will become unrestricted free agents next summer with Jonathan Toews, Logan Stanley, Eric Comrie, Gustav Nyquist, Tanner Pearson, Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn, and Colin Miller all on expiring contracts.