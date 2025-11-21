2 Calgary families raise concerns over treatment in care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Two Calgary-area families are raising concerns regarding the way they say their mothers have been treated at two different care facilities, arguing more needs to be done to hold health-care aides responsible.

In the case of Edna Davies, her daughters, Barb and Terry Davies, started to notice severe bruising and tears in the skin. They initiated an investigation under the Protection for Persons in Care Act, which revealed that a “Fall Risk Assessment was insufficient, inaccurate and conflicted with the care plan” and that “there was evidence of serious bodily harm.”

The facility, AgeCare McKenzie Towne, did not respond to our multiple requests for comment.

Kelly Geransky, the son of Helen Geransky, says his family started to notice drastic changes in his mother’s mood. After he says conversations with Airdrie Community Care staff didn’t resolve the issues, Kelly and his sister installed cameras in her care home room, capturing a number of incidents they say show a lack of care by health-care aides.

The facility has since changed hands and the current operators say they have “carefully reviewed the family’s concerns brought forward and took steps to address them.”

In February 2026, the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta will expand to include health-care aides, requiring all employees who take on those roles to register with the college, whether they work at a private or publicly-funded facility.