B.C. government announces changes to EV mandate, making it more ‘realistic’

The B.C. government announced changes to its electric vehicle (EV) mandate program on Tuesday.

“B.C. currently leads Canada in EV targets, and we are proud to be a North American leader in EV adoption, with more than 210,000 ZEVs on provincial roads,” Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, said in a statement.

“We have more than 7,000 public charging stations throughout the province and are on track to meet our target of 10,000 by 2030.”

ZEV stands for Zero-Emission Vehicles framework.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this year that Ottawa will delay plans to impose minimum sales requirements of EVs for 2026 model year vehicles as it conducts a 60-day review of the federal mandate, citing “financial challenges” in the Canadian auto industry amid the trade war with the U.S.

The mandate had required 20 per cent of new vehicles sold in 2026 to be zero-emission, ratcheting up to 100 per cent by 2035.

British Columbia’s own EV mandate is more aggressive, requiring 26 per cent of sales to be zero-emission in 2026, rising to 100 per cent by 2035.

Dix said that while the federal government is reviewing its national electric vehicle plans and targets, there should be one harmonized sales target for the country and B.C.’s should match that.

Therefore, the province wants to wait for the results of the federal review, which will inform future provincial policies.

Dix told reporters on Tuesday that the 100-per cent mandate in 2035 and a 90-per cent goal for 2030 were no longer “realistic,” and the NDP government would introduce legislation next year to revise the goals, bringing them in line with targets the federal government is expected to announce in the coming months.

In the meantime, the provincial government is introducing two immediate regulatory changes to the electric vehicle sales mandate.

The first change expands eligibility for ZEV credits, which will give consumers more options of what vehicles to buy and automakers greater flexibility to meet compliance requirements.

It also relaxes range requirements for plug-in hybrids, especially in rural and remote areas where drivers need to travel longer distances.

The second change is the ZEV Affordability Program in 2026, which will reward automakers for making electric vehicles more accessible.

ZEV credits can also be earned by lowering vehicle costs, offering zero- or low-interest financing, providing home and public charging support, or investing in charging infrastructure to improve access for British Columbians.

“Today’s announcement offers helpful interim steps that provide short-term relief for consumers and dealers,” Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC, said in a statement.

“We appreciate the provincial government’s recognition of these pressures and its commitment to a comprehensive review of ZEV mandates next spring.”