Mixed reaction to proposed Alberta driver’s licence changes adding citizenship, health card info

Send this page to someone via email

It’s said to be a few extra letters on Albertans’ driver’s licences or ID cards that can save you time — and space in your wallet.

“This is about red tape reduction, making life easier for Albertans,” said Service Alberta minister Dale Nally.

The Alberta government on Monday introduced a bill that, if passed, would add mandatory citizenship information to the same card that carries your photo, address and driver’s information.

Nally, along with Premier Danielle Smith, said it can simplify the process when accessing health care, student aid, or even at the ballot box during elections.

“We know that when Albertans apply for benefits, there’s identification they have to provide,” Nally said. “Often they don’t have their birth certificate… so having your citizenship marker on the drivers’ licence is going to offer Albertans convenience.”

Story continues below advertisement

The updated ID card could also carry your personal health number, saving you from having to carry the personal paper card that has been an inconvenience for some Albertans for years.

That addition, however, will remain optional.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(It’s been inconvenient) since I moved to Alberta in 1995,” remarked Calgarian Lori Patzer.

“We absolutely need an update to the health care card.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We absolutely need an update to the health care card."

While some Canadian provinces have offered enhanced identification in the past, Alberta would not only become the first Canadian jurisdiction currently including citizenship on ID cards, but also be the only jurisdiction in Canada to make the change mandatory.

1:30 Alberta adding proof of Canadian citizenship to provincial driver’s licences

“Completely unnecessary,” said Gurinder Brar, NDP MLA for Calgary North-East. “I have yet to see a single service provided by the Government of Alberta that requires the citizenship mark on the driver’s licence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brar also echoed concerns about the potential for discrimination, which surfaced after the province previously announced the plans in September.

“There’s no discrimination involved,” Nally stated. “I can’t imagine a scenario where that would come up.”

“Nobody trusts (Nally) when he says that,” Brar retorted.

Albertans who spoke to Global News said they weren’t too concerned about privacy issues, even before hearing the health-care information would remain optional.

“I don’t see the problem with combining the efficiency of all three together,” Patzer explained. “I don’t have a problem with it at all.”

“If criminals want to figure (out your health-care information), or if that gas station clerk wants to figure it out, they can do it regardless,” stated Calgarian Raelyn Matchen.

“Give them whatever number you want.”

The province says the changes will happen gradually as Albertans renew their licences or ID cards.

According to a government official, the changes, which include additional security measures, will cost an an extra $1 million each year, an increase of roughly 75 per cent.

If passed, the new identification cards will begin circulating in late 2026.