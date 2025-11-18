Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

WestJet weight cap on power wheelchairs leaves some Canadians grounded, advocates say

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2025 5:28 pm
1 min read
A plan by Westjet that bans from power wheelchairs from flights discriminates against people living with a disability, say advocates. View image in full screen
A plan by Westjet that bans from power wheelchairs from flights discriminates against people living with a disability, say advocates. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Travelers and advocates say a rule at WestJet Airlines that bars some power wheelchairs from most of its planes discriminates against people living with a disability.

The Calgary-based airline states on its website that mobility aids are capped at 300 pounds for the vast majority of its aircraft, a limit that rules out many power wheelchairs.

After flying with WestJet for years, Manitoba resident and former MP Steven Fletcher says an airline agent told him they would not be able to carry his wheelchair on a flight from Winnipeg to Toronto last February due to its weight.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says he was forced to use a different wheelchair, causing pain and pressure sores that required medical attention.

WestJet says it landed on the 136kg (300lbs) limit last year after an engineering analysis and that accessibility regulations allow it to refuse transport of heavier mobility aids. View image in full screen
WestJet says it landed on the 136kg (300lbs) limit last year after an engineering analysis and that accessibility regulations allow it to refuse transport of heavier mobility aids. Global News

In a response to a regulatory complaint filed by Fletcher, WestJet says it landed on the 300-pound limit last year after an engineering analysis and that accessibility regulations allow it to refuse transport of heavier mobility aids.

Story continues below advertisement

ARCH Disability Law Centre lawyer Devin Glim says the weight limit effectively denies access to air travel for most custom power wheelchair users, with advocates noting that no other major North American airline maintains such a low cap for jets.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices