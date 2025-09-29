Menu

Crime

WestJet says some passengers’ personal info stolen during June security breach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2025 3:22 pm
1 min read
Air Canada and WestJet fail to get altitude in J.D. Power’s annual airline customer satisfaction survey
WATCH (May 8): JetBlue, Southwest and Delta lead the pack in J.D. Power’s annual ranking of top North American airlines while Air Canada and WestJet struggle. Anne Gaviola has more on why Canada’s two largest carriers failed to impress passengers across the continent, yet again – May 8, 2025
WestJet says some passengers’ personal information was obtained in a cyberattack in June, however it believes the breach did not involve “sensitive” data in most cases.

The airline issued a notice to U.S. residents on Monday related to its ongoing probe into the June 13 incident, which it said was carried out by a “sophisticated, criminal third party.”

It said its internal precautionary measures prevented attackers from gaining customers’ credit card and debit card numbers, expiry dates and CVV numbers, and that no user passwords were stolen.

Calgary-based Westjet said Monday that some passengers' personal information was exposed in the June cyberattack, but that internal precautionary measures prevented attackers from gaining access to credit and debit card numbers and passwords. View image in full screen
Calgary-based Westjet said  some passengers’ personal information was exposed in the June cyberattack, but that internal precautionary measures prevented attackers from gaining access to credit and debit card numbers and passwords. Global News

However, some passengers’ personal information was exposed, such as their name, contact details, information and documents provided in connection with their reservation and travel, along with data regarding their relationship with WestJet.

“Containment is complete, and some additional system and data security measures have been implemented,” it said in a news release.

“However, analysis is ongoing, and WestJet will continue to take measures to further enhance its cybersecurity protocols.”

The airline said it would contact affected customers to provide support and has posted guidance on its website.

WestJet has also retained Cyberscout to provide affected customers with fraud assistance and remediation services.

It said it is co-operating with law enforcement including the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

WestJet said it has notified other relevant authorities, such as U.S. credit reporting agencies TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax, attorneys general of various U.S. states, Transport Canada, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and its provincial and international counterparts.

The “cybersecurity incident” temporarily affected access to some of the airlines servers and software when it occurred, however Westjet said at the time that its airline operations continued to run smoothly.

With files from Global News.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

