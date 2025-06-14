WestJet says operations running smoothly after ‘cybersecurity incident’

WestJet says a “cybersecurity incident” is affecting access to some of its servers and software systems.
The Calgary-based airline says its operations are nonetheless running safely, and they have not been affected by the incident.
Get breaking National news
In a statement posted to its website, the company says it is working to figure out the impacts of the event.
The airline issued a series of social media posts Friday night saying its app had been affected, and “several users” were having difficulty accessing the platform.
WestJet asked guests and employees to be careful when sharing personal information.
The air carrier said it had a team investigating the incident alongside police and Transport Canada.
- N.S. missing kids: Why policing expert believes case now a criminal investigation
- Quebec Liberals elect former federal minister Pablo Rodriguez as leader
- Pat Stay killing: Tensions spill outside as Adam Drake murder trial nears the end
- CN Rail warns of ‘catastrophic impacts’ as it seeks anti-flood barrier in Jasper National Park
Comments