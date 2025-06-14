Menu

Canada

WestJet says operations running smoothly after ‘cybersecurity incident’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2025 5:52 pm
1 min read
The WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport is photographed in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov”. View image in full screen
The WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport is photographed in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov”. CKL
WestJet says a “cybersecurity incident” is affecting access to some of its servers and software systems.

The Calgary-based airline says its operations are nonetheless running safely, and they have not been affected by the incident.

In a statement posted to its website, the company says it is working to figure out the impacts of the event.

The airline issued a series of social media posts Friday night saying its app had been affected, and “several users” were having difficulty accessing the platform.

WestJet asked guests and employees to be careful when sharing personal information.

The air carrier said it had a team investigating the incident alongside police and Transport Canada.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

