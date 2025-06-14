WestJet says operations running smoothly after ‘cybersecurity incident’

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

WestJet says a “cybersecurity incident” is affecting access to some of its servers and software systems.

The Calgary-based airline says its operations are nonetheless running safely, and they have not been affected by the incident.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a statement posted to its website, the company says it is working to figure out the impacts of the event.

The airline issued a series of social media posts Friday night saying its app had been affected, and “several users” were having difficulty accessing the platform.

WestJet asked guests and employees to be careful when sharing personal information.

The air carrier said it had a team investigating the incident alongside police and Transport Canada.