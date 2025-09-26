Reclining on your next WestJet flight may mean having to upgrade seats

Send this page to someone via email

Changes are coming to most WestJet flights, including updated economy seats with non-adjustable recline in most areas of that class.

WestJet says in a press release that the new cabin experience on its Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 aircraft “will offer a bright, airy atmosphere with an upgraded design that features new seats.”

The company goes on to describe how the new seats in its economy class will feature adjustable headrests and enhanced cushion and back support with, depending on which seat is purchased, “fixed recline design.”

In an emailed statement sent to Global News asking for clarification, WestJet says this means that you cannot adjust the recline for most economy seats anymore.

“The term ‘fixed recline’ refers to the seat having a slight recline that cannot be adjusted,” said a WestJet spokesperson.

“For guests that prefer a recline option, seating in the emergency exit row, ‘Extended Comfort’ or ‘Premium’ cabin of the aircraft will include this feature.”

The company says in its press release that this redesign will help “preserve personal space” for passengers, and comes amid a growing debate in recent years over whether it is rude to recline your seat on a plane, which takes up space from the person sitting behind you.

Aviation industry experts have a different perspective.

“This is a cash grab by WestJet — pure and simple. These efforts are there to maximize revenue for the airline,” says John Gradek, a faculty lecturer in supply networks and aviation management at McGill University.

“This is a continuing evolution of ways for airlines to add charges to their fees and basically cut back what you would normally expect to be included in your ticket. So this is not a new tactic. We’ve seen it with baggage. We see it with carry-on. We see it with meals — all kinds of stuff. So guess what? Seats were the next choice, and who knows what’s next?”

Although Gradek says these new seats may have some more perceived “flex” of movement to them, ultimately they will be unable to recline in the way passengers may be used to.

In addition to the removal of a traditional reclining feature, WestJet says the new economy layout means that not all rows will be created equal.

WestJet says in the release that seating in economy will have a range of choices featuring “less space at the back to more space near the front of the cabin,” and says that “upgraded” seats will feature a more dynamic design “to maximize legroom.”

By designing the economy cabin and seats this way, WestJet says it is able to add another row of seating compared to the previous layout.

The airline says these changes will improve affordability by offering more options for travellers “to fit every comfort and budget level and create more options for Canadians.”

“That’s the way things are going. I think the airlines are trying to maximize the revenue per passenger, per flight, and they’re trying to cram as many people as they possibly can into an aircraft,” says Gradek.

“They’re testing this one, and if there’s a major public outroar as a result of people complaining about their knees and not being able to touch the floor with their toes because their knees are too close to the seat in front of them, then that could be an issue,” he added.

“I think that this is the future of aviation. If you want space, if you want the reclining seat, if you want entertainment systems, you have to pay.”