Air Transat dropping free carry-on baggage on its cheapest flights

Send this page to someone via email

Air Transat is joining its Canadian counterparts in ending free carry-on baggage on some of its cheapest flight options.

As of Tuesday, the Montreal-based airline said customers using the Eco Budget fare package will only be allowed one personal item, such as a handbag or small backpack. Any other baggage must be checked according to standard fees in effect.

Air Transat customers flying with an Eco Standard fare will now only be allowed one carry-on bag and one personal item. Checked baggage will now be subject to applicable checked baggage fees.

The airline told Global News these changes will impact its flights departing to and from the south, the United States and on domestic flights within Canada. Flights to and from Europe, Morocco and Peru, as well as Transat all-inclusive packages, are not affected by the changes.

Story continues below advertisement

“These changes are intended to offer more competitive base fares, align with current industry practices, and allow travellers to pay only for the services they truly need,” the company said in a statement.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“These adjustments enable us to offer even more competitive fares and better align with industry practices, ensuring that we continue to offer an accessible travel experience that meets market expectations.”

Last year, Air Canada and WestJet announced similar measures.

In May, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech announced a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travelers willing to fly without a carry-on bag. Travelers who purchase the cheapest fare will not have the option to put a bag in the overhead bins, though they will still be permitted to store a knapsack, purse or small personal item underneath the seat in front of them.

Air Canada meanwhile announced in December that any traveller who books an economy basic fare on or after Jan. 3, 2025, will no longer be able to bring anything but a personal item if travelling within Canada, to and from the U.S. — including Hawaii and Puerto Rico — and to and from Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Air Canada notes economy basic passengers connecting onto an international destination will still be able to keep that carry-on with them.

Story continues below advertisement

The executives of those companies were in the hot-seat over those changes last month, facing questions from MPs in Ottawa. They said Ottawa needs to reform this country’s aviation system if it wants travel to become more affordable.