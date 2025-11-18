Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police, RCMP arrest 32 in 3-day sexual exploitation sting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 12:54 pm
1 min read
Police in Winnipeg say they have arrested 32 men in a sexual exploitation crackdown. View image in full screen
Police in Winnipeg say they have arrested 32 men in a sexual exploitation crackdown. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say they arrested 32 men during a sexual exploitation crackdown last week.

The operation — a joint effort between the police service’s counter-exploitation unit and the RCMP’s human trafficking unit — ran from Nov. 12 to 15 in locations across Winnipeg.

Police said 32 suspects between 18 and 75 years old were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration over the three-day sting, and 15 vehicles were seized during the investigation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Highway Traffic Act allows for vehicles used in prostitution-related offences to be impounded. All of the accused were released on undertakings with future court dates.

Police said they also offered resources to 25 people working within the city’s sex trade.

Anyone with concerns about potential exploitation is asked to call police at 204-986-3464, RCMP at 431-335-5685 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police arrest more than a dozen men in exploitation offender sweep'
Winnipeg police arrest more than a dozen men in exploitation offender sweep
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices