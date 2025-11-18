Winnipeg police, RCMP arrest 32 in 3-day sexual exploitation sting

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they arrested 32 men during a sexual exploitation crackdown last week.

The operation — a joint effort between the police service’s counter-exploitation unit and the RCMP’s human trafficking unit — ran from Nov. 12 to 15 in locations across Winnipeg.

Police said 32 suspects between 18 and 75 years old were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration over the three-day sting, and 15 vehicles were seized during the investigation.

The Highway Traffic Act allows for vehicles used in prostitution-related offences to be impounded. All of the accused were released on undertakings with future court dates.

Police said they also offered resources to 25 people working within the city’s sex trade.

Anyone with concerns about potential exploitation is asked to call police at 204-986-3464, RCMP at 431-335-5685 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).